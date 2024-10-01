Travel Advisories For Northfield Township

October 1, 2024

Some travel advisories for those in the Northfield Township area this week.



A resurfacing project is starting up on North Territorial Road. The project encompasses North Territorial Road between Webster Church Road and US-23 in Northfield and Webster Townships.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises the road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to daily lane closures. Motorists, emergency services and others are encouraged to use an alternate route. Work is expected to take approximately two weeks.



Additionally, a road closure will be in effect on Friday for the Whitmore Lake High School Homecoming Parade. Main Street will be temporarily closed from roughly 3:45pm to 4:45pm between Barker Road and the Northfield Township Public Safety Building at 8350 Main Street.