Marijuana Regulations Focus Of Public Hearing In Northfield Township

March 2, 2019

Northfield Township officials are continuing to discuss potential regulations regarding recreational marijuana-related establishments and a public hearing is scheduled in March.



A public hearing on Medical & Recreational Marihuana Zoning Ordinance Amendments will be held by the Planning Commission to propose amending township Zoning Ordinance to accommodate Medical and Recreational Marihuana uses in the township. Though many communities have already chosen to opt out of allowing recreational marijuana-related facilities, Northfield Township officials are among the few considering the will of voters, as the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana passed by a wide margin in the municipality. The Planning Commission has been discussing various parameters and providing feedback to Planning Consultant Paul Lippens as he works to draft recommendations for the township board. The Commission has focused on issues like lot sizes for businesses, buffers between schools and marijuana-related facilities, and a required distance, if any, between pot shops. The latter was an item that received a lot of attention during the discussion as there was some disagreement about whether the number of permitted shops should be regulated in an area or the distance between shops. Another issue was the allowable distance between schools and marijuana establishments, with commissioners debating whether the distance should be measured from door-to-door or from the property line.



The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 7pm on the second floor of the Northfield Township Public Safety Building on Main Street. Written comments may be submitted to the Building/Zoning Department before noon on the day of the meeting. The various article amendments can be viewed on the township website. A link is provided. (JM)