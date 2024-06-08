Lane Restrictions On Main Street In Northfield Township

June 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Lane restrictions are planned on Main Street in Northfield Township this coming week.



On Monday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin survey work on Main Street, over Horseshoe Lake Outlet, between Jennings Road and Tillman Court.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions.



Motorists, emergency services, and others are advised to use an alternate route.



The survey work is expected to take approximately one week.