Main Street Bridge Replacement Project In Northfield Township

June 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big bridge replacement project, closures, and detours are coming in the Northfield Township/Whitmore Lake area.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will be replacing the bridge on Main Street over the Horseshoe Lake Outlet between Jennings Road and East Shore Drive.



On Monday, June 22nd, a contractor will close the Main Street Bridge between Jennings Road and Tillman Court for the bridge replacement.



The Main Street Bridge was built in 1920 and has reached the end of its design life.

Main Street will be closed all thru-traffic with detours posted. The bridge will be completely removed and the detour will go around the closure. There will be a temporary road, with temporary traffic signals.



The Road Commission said there will be signage and barricades placed at appropriate locations, such as on Main Street, informing motorists the road will be closed to thru-traffic. However, it was stated that the new configuration and detour will likely take a bit of time for people to get used to.



The work is expected to be completed in late October. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



A detour map and complete project information are available in the provided link.