Forestry Work In Northfield Township This Week

July 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Forestry work is taking place this week in Northfield Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will be performing forestry work on Kearney Road between Jennings Road and Barker Road.



Kearney Road will not be closed to traffic but delays are likely due to a lane closure.



The Road Commission encourages motorists, emergency services, and others to use an alternate route.



Work is expected to take around eight days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.





Meanwhile another reminder for those in Northfield Township; fog sealing is taking place on North Territorial between US-23 and Dixboro Road. That started Tuesday and is expected to take four days to complete. Delays are also likely in that area due to a lane closure.