Lane Closures On Joy Road In Northfield Township

March 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction in Northfield Township will bring lane closures for roughly the next month.



Limestone resurfacing, drainage and forestry work is taking place on Joy Road between Whitmore Lake Road and Earhart Road. Intermittent lane closures can be expected.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission says the work is expected to be completed around April 30th.



Also in Northfield Township, a culvert repair on Leland Court has been delayed. Work is expected to occur April 1 – 5th. Leland Court, off of Leland Drive, will experience a road closure during that time.



All schedules are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances.