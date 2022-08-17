Preventative Road Maintenance Projects In Northfield Twp.

August 17, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists in the Northfield Township area could encounter some delays over the next few days.



Preventative maintenance fog seal projects are starting up today on North Territorial Road between Mast Road and the county line in Webster, Northfield and Salem Townships; and on 7 Mile Road between East Shore Drive and Earhart Road in Northfield Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises the work is expected to take three days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal that helps to seal in the chips and further protect the pavement.



The work will be conducted under a combination of lane restrictions and daytime closures to allow the fog seal to cure.



A contractor will be returning to the area in a few weeks to place permanent pavement markings.