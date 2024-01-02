Northfield Township Holds Press Conference On Fatal House Explosion

January 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Northfield Township held a press conference Tuesday to update the community about a fatal house explosion last Saturday afternoon.



The single-family residence located off of Winters Lane was completely destroyed in the blast.



The owner and sole occupant of the residence, 72-year-old Richard Pruden, is hospitalized in critical condition. He was said to have suffered severe burns and is in intensive care.



Pruden’s daughter, 51-year-old Hope Bragg and her family were visiting from Arkansas for the holiday. She is among the deceased, along with her 53-year-old husband Don Bragg, and their two children; 22-year-old Kenneth Bragg and 19-year-old Elizabeth Bragg. Their other child, 16-year-old Stephen Bragg, is hospitalized and was last listed in stable condition. He is said to have suffered severe injuries and faces many months of recovery.



Northfield Township Police Lieutenant David Powell stressed the investigation is ongoing and nowhere near completion. The area is blocked off to the public and he asked that people stay clear of the area so investigators have time and space to work.



Preliminary Investigation, which Powell said is subject to change pending further analysis of evidence and interviews, revealed that an undetermined fuel air explosion caused the damage.



Powell said testing will be taking place to determine fuel sources to the residence but said they have ruled out any foul play. He also addressed rumors circulating on social media and said there was no evidence of a meth lab.



Powell said there is nothing left of the property and he’s never seen anything like it. He said it’s a 5-acre parcel and at least two acres is covered in debris, adding the home was blown into such small pieces it’s hard to make sense of what everything is. Powell said even the concrete basement walls were crumbled in and the investigation will take time.



Multiple agencies are assisting with the investigation.



Also speaking during the news conference were Northfield Township Police Chief Martin Smith, Fire Chief Chris Bishop, and Supervisor Ken Dignan, who stated that first responders did a tremendous job.



Powell and others stated their thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims. A community vigil is planned on Saturday at 3pm at Whitmore Lake High School.



GoFundMe accounts have also been set up for Richard Pruden and Stephen Bragg. Those links are provided.