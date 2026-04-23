Fatal Residential Fire Under Investigation In Northfield Township

April 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal residential fire in Northfield Township early Thursday morning is under investigation.



At approximately 2:30am, emergency personnel responded to a reported structure fire in the Northfield Estates Mobile Home Community, located at 855 W. Eight Mile Road.

The Northfield Township Fire Department arrived on scene and was assisted by multiple agencies.



Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze and secure the scene. During the incident, one individual was located inside the residence and has been confirmed deceased. The identity of the victim is currently unknown pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.



Investigators from the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit are assisting the Northfield Township Police Department in determining the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Department said further information will be released as it becomes available.



Those assisting on scene include the Green Oak Township Fire Department, Hamburg Township Fire Department, Salem Township Fire Department, South Lyon City Fire Department, Superior Township Fire Department, Dexter Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance.