Forestry Work In Northfield Township

September 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Forestry work is underway in parts of Northfield Township this week.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission is performing forestry work on Earhart Road between North Territorial Road and Five Mile; as well as on North Territorial between Whitmore Lake Road and Hellner Road.



The sections of roads will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to intermittent lane restrictions.



The Road Commission encourages motorists, emergency services, and others to use an alternate route if possible.



Work is expected to take two or three days to complete.



However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.