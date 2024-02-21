Northfield Township Issues Dog Leash Reminder

February 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Northfield Township is issuing a community reminder to keep dogs on leashes.



The township issued correspondence stating it’s been brought to attention that some visitors of the Northfield Community Park, next to the Whitmore Lake Post Office, have been letting their dogs run off-leash.



The township reminds that per ordinance, “all dogs within the municipal limits of the township brought or kept outdoors are to be restrained by leashes or by other acceptable means in all developments and developed areas of the township”.



For the safety and well-being of park visitors, the township asks that dog owners keep dogs leashed while using the Northfield Community Park and always clean up after pets.



For the convenience of dog owners, the township has a designated dog park where dogs are allowed to run off-leash within the 1-acre fenced area. The Whitmore Lake Bark Park is located at the back end of the Jennings Road Athletic Complex, 168 Jennings Road, at the rear of the complex near the track.



Links to the ordinance and a map of the dog park are provided.