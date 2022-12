Road Closure In Northfield Township Today

December 14, 2022

Jessica Mathews





Culvert work will result in a road closure in Northfield Township today.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that Joy Road will be closed between Maple Road and Hellner Road to replace a culvert.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately one day to complete. However, the Road Commission reminds that all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.