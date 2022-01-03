Parking Advisory For Northfield Community Park

January 3, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







With winter here and outdoor activities picking up in the Whitmore Lake area, officials are asking community members to be mindful when it comes to parking.



Northfield Township says many outdoor winter activities are picking up such as walking or cross-country skiing along the snowy 1-mile perimeter trail surrounding the Northfield Community Park. Many ice fishermen also use the Community Park for parking while they’re out on the lake.



Officials say the Northfield Community Park is available for the public's use and enjoyment but when utilizing the park, they ask that people please park their vehicles in the designated parking area behind the Whitmore Lake Post Office. The Township advises that the open area near the lake is a low, wet area that is not suitable for large vehicles – which cause deep ruts and mud holes when entering and exiting.



Signs are posted directing people to park in the designated parking area. Gravel has also been added to the current driveway to help prevent mud from being spread to the road and sidewalk.