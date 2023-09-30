Construction Underway On Northfield Community Park

September 30, 2023

The first phase of construction has begun at Northfield Community Park.



A township-owned lakefront property was a discussion topic for many years and when a large property on Whitmore Lake came up for sale under market value, the Township Board of Trustees purchased the 23 acres - which are located next to the Post Office in Whitmore Lake.



The first phase of the project includes the creation of a paved park entrance with a village green feel, paved parking, and connected pathways.



Northfield Township advises that substantial completion of phase one is expected by October 15th, with final completion by November 15th.



The Connecting Communities Pathway Project, a paved pathway connecting the newly constructed paths to the sidewalk on Barker Road, is expected to begin in the spring.



More information about the park and property is available in the provided link.