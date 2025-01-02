Northfield Twp. Police Identify Victims In Homicide & Child Abduction

Jessica Mathews





Police have released the identities of the victims involved in a homicide and child abduction in Northfield Township.



At around 8:30pm Wednesday, Police responded to the 2000 block of Nollar Bend Road for a report of a shooting.



Responding officers found two deceased individuals inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds and another victim, still alive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers learned that two children had been abducted from the residence during the incident.



The two children were recovered and were evaluated at a hospital. The surviving shooting victim underwent emergency treatment and was initially listed in critical condition.



Police have since identified the victims as the following:



52-year-old Jeffrey Alan Bernhard of Northfield Township remains hospitalized and has been upgraded to stable condition.



48-year-old Jennifer Lyn Bernhard of Northfield Township – Deceased



74-year-old Stevie Ray Smith of Northfield Township – Deceased



The Department says Northfield Township Police Officers with the assistance of the Ann Arbor Police Department, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police “worked tirelessly through the night and apprehended the three suspects responsible for this incident”.



The suspects are currently being held pending review of the investigation by the Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.



Police said this is still an active investigation and information will be released as appropriate to maintain the integrity of the investigation.



Lt. David Powell said the victims and their families remain in the thoughts and prayers of the Northfield Township Police Department.