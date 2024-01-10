Township To Work With Family Members On Park Trail Memorial

January 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Officials plan to work with family members on plans for a park trail in memory of four people killed in a home explosion over the New Year’s holiday in Northfield Township.



Last night’s meeting of the Board of Trustees began with a moment of silence for the victims of the Winters Lane tragedy.



The Bragg family from Arkansas was visiting 72-year-old Richard Pruden at his home, who remains hospitalized. Richard’s daughter, Hope Bragg, was killed in the explosion, along with her husband, 53-year-old Don Bragg, and their two children, 22-year-old Kenneth Bragg and 19-year-old Elizabeth Bragg. Their other son, 16-year-old Stephen Bragg, survived and also remains hospitalized.



A vigil was held at Whitmore Lake High School last Saturday.



Supervisor Ken Dignan thanked everyone who attended and further expressed his gratitude to their caring community, everyone involved in making the vigil possible, as well as first responders.



The board briefly discussed an agenda item calling for consideration to designate a park trail in memory of the Pruden-Bragg Family. Trustee Janet Chick requested the item be put on the agenda.



Dignan said he thought it was a noble idea and very sweet, kind gesture but asked that the board take a step back so they can involve the Pruden and Bragg families, and talk with them first before proceeding to make sure they're comfortable with it. Dignan said after those discussions take place, they can move forward.



Dignan earlier told WHMI the initial intent was for Northfield Community Park on Main Street and the area where a circle path was put in to ultimately connect to the trailhead on 8 Mile.



Meanwhile, police said an undetermined fuel-air explosion was the likely cause of the blast but the investigation is ongoing.



GoFundMe accounts have been created to assist the survivors. Links are provided.