Northfield Township Seeking To Fill Board Vacancy

August 9, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A recent resignation has opened a vacancy on the Northfield Township Board of Trustees.



Northfield Township Treasurer Lenore Zelenock resigned at a special meeting of the Board of Trustees, Thursday. Jacqueline Otto was appointed as the new Treasurer, resigning from her seat as a Trustee.



The Board has 45 days to fill that position, and letters of interest are now being accepted. Residents have until 4:30pm on Tuesday, August 17th to submit their letter which should also include any qualifications and previous experience that they might have. Candidates will be considered at the Board’s August 24th meeting.



Letters of interest may be dropped off at the township office, located at 8350 Main Street, in Whitmore Lake, or by emailing boardmembers@northfieldmi.gov and/or carlislej@northfieldmi.gov.