Northfield Township Installs New Banners In Downtown Area

August 28, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New seasonal banners are up in the downtown Northfield Township/Whitmore Lake area.



Township Manager Mark Lloyd told WHMI the updated banners are on display along Main Street from 8 Mile to East Shore and will be up until after the Whitmore Lake High School homecoming parade.



The new banners replace the summer-themed banners and display the Whitmore Lake Public Schools Trojan graphic.



Lloyd said the banners are installed at the start of the school year to welcome back students and serve as a subtle reminder to motorists that school is back in session. He noted the banners are also displayed at this time of year to celebrate and show the Township’s support for the upcoming homecoming parade scheduled for October 4th from 3:45pm to 4:45pm.



The parade will start at Barker Road and end at 7 Mile adjacent to the township hall. The Township’s new electronic reader board will also include a welcome back students slide and celebrate homecoming.