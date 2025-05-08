Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Paving is progressing as part of a resurfacing project in Northfield Township.

The contractor for the Washtenaw County Road Commission earlier removed the top layer of asphalt on 7 Mile between Earhart Road and Dixboro Road and has replaced it with a new layer of asphalt.

This week, weather permitting, crews are resurfacing five nearby intersections along the project route.

In a few weeks, they’ll return to add gravel to the road shoulders and apply permanent lane markings, pending the contractor's schedule.

The work is funded by the four-year Roads and Non-Motorized Millage approved by voters last fall.

Complete project information is available in the provided link.