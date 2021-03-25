Search Continues For Armed Man

March 25, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Police continue to search for an armed and suicidal subject in the Northfield Township area.



The subject is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Opal Lane and Barker Road wearing blue shorts, a white tank-top style shirt and a camo-colored face mask. The subject was said to be armed with a small silver handgun.



Northfield Township Police were being assisted by Michigan State Police and Green Oak Township Police. A press release states the subject fled the location before police arrived. Numerous officers checked the area with assistance from a K9 unit but were unable to locate the subject.



Whitmore Lake Elementary and Whitmore Lake Middle School were placed on a temporary lockdown, which has since been lifted, although officers were stationed around schools for the remainder of the school day as a precaution.



Whitmore Lake Public Schools Superintendent Tom DeKeyser told WHMI the situation prompted the temporary lockdown of schools on two different campuses. The immediate threat was mitigated and the district was notified it no longer needed to be in lockdown. However because the individual was not yet located, DeKeyser says Whitmore Lake Elementary School had police remain on site and outdoor activities were not allowed. He says police later confirmed the individual was no longer in the area and schools resumed outdoor activities and a normal dismissal. DeKeyser added that Northfield Township Police and Fire always take excellent care of the district. Even though the individual made no threat toward the schools, he said police stayed with them out of an abundance of caution and thanked Chief Wagner and his officers on behalf of all staff, students, and parents.



Police did release a photo of the subject but not his name. If anyone should encounter the subject, police advise to not approach and call 911 or Northfield Township Police at 734-449-9911.