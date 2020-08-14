Northbound Chilson Road To be Closed For Traffic

August 14, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Starting Saturday, a land of traffic will be blocked off on a Genoa Township roadway.



The Livingston County Road Commission says that the northbound lane of Chilson Road will be closed from south of the roundabout at Coon Lake Road to south of Brighton Road. Milling of the road surface will take place Saturday, with paving to follow on Monday and Tuesday next week.



Only southbound traffic will be allowed through, with officials advising that northbound motorists will need to find an alternate route.