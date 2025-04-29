Northbound I-75 Lane Closures At Carpenter Road Wednesday

April 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Transportation will close two lanes of northbound I-75 at the Carpenter Road bridge in Genesee County following a high-load hit that took place on April 23rd.



The closures are scheduled from 9am to 11am Wednesday.



MDOT says the lane closures will remain in effect while officials determine the extent of the damage and repairs to be made to the structure.



One lane will remain open during the inspection.



Motorists should expect delays.