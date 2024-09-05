Northbound I-75 Bridge Maintenance Continues On Sunday

September 5, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Lane closures are scheduled on I-75 in Genesee County as part of a bridge maintenance project this weekend.



MDOT will be closing two lanes of northbound I-75 at the bridge over the Flint River in Genesee County.



The work is part of an approximately $387,000 investment to improve the structure. Work includes applying an epoxy overlay on the bridge deck.



Work was originally scheduled to be completed by August 26th. However, MDOT says due to recent rainy weather, lane closures are now needed on Sunday, September 8th to complete the work.



The closures will be in effect from 5am to 8pm Sunday. One lane will remain open on northbound I-75 at the bridge.



The work is weather-dependent.