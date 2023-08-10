Northbound US-23 Ramp To Lee Road To Close Again

August 10, 2023







More freeway ramp and bridge closures are scheduled in Green Oak Township.



The northbound US-23 ramp to Lee Road will be closed starting around 9pm Saturday for culvert construction. The ramp is expected to re-open at 6am Monday.



Traffic restrictions will be in effect. MDOT advises that northbound US-23 traffic heading for Lee Road will be detoured via Silver Lake Road and Fieldcrest Drive/Old US-23 to Lee Road. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



The work is part of MDOT's ongoing $162 million investment to extend the US-23 Flex Route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96.



A bridge closure will also be starting up on Monday in Green Oak Township.



Eastbound and westbound Spencer Road will be closed from Buno Road to Old US-23. That work is scheduled to begin at 7am Monday and be in effect through Monday, August 21st at 7am.



Motorists are advised to plan ahead and seek alternate routes.