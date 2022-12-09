Daily Lane Closures On Northbound US-23

December 9, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Daily lane closures will be in effect on US-23 in the Hartland Township area for roughly the next week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing one lane of northbound US-23 from Crouse Road to Clyde Road daily from 5am to 7pm for resurfacing.



Work got underway yesterday and is scheduled to wrap up around 3pm next Thursday.



MDOT says the project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.