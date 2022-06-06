Portion Of North Territorial Road To Close Wednesday

June 6, 2022

Motorists and commuters in two area townships will be impacted by culvert replacements and pavement repairs starting this week.



On Wednesday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will close North Territorial Road between Webster Church Road and Whitmore Lake Road in Webster and Northfield Townships to replace numerous crossroad culverts and repair sections of pavement.



The work is being done ahead of a preventative maintenance chip seal project scheduled for later this summer.



The road closure is expected to last approximately 5 days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



During construction, the Commission and contractors will maintain access only for people who live, work, or own property within the project limits. All other traffic will be required to follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.



A link to a detour map is provided. Photo: Google Street View.