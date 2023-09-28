Lane Restrictions On North Territorial Road In Northfield Twp.

September 28, 2023

Motorists can expect to encounter delays due to some work in Northfield Township tomorrow.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that a contractor will close the eastbound lane of North Territorial Road between Service Drive and Nollar Road on Friday for permit work. The work includes a drive approach and tapers. It had been scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed back.



North Territorial Road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions and a flagging operation. The Road Commission encourages motorists, emergency services, and others to use an alternate route.



The roadwork is expected to take approximately one day to complete, beginning at 9am and ending at 3pm. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.