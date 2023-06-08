North Territorial Bridge & Pathway Maintenance Project Underway

June 8, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Pathway and bridge maintenance is underway in Dexter Township – meaning potential delays for motorists.



Maintenance work began this week on the North Territorial Road bridge, over the Huron River, between Dexter-Pinckney Road and Huron River Drive.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that the road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions.



Traffic will be maintained in both directions using a temporary signal. The Road Commission is encouraging motorists, emergency services, and others to use an alternate route.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately 11 days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



The pedestrian pathway will be fully closed during the work.