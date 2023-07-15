North Territorial Road Bridge Project Progressing In Dexter Twp.

July 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction is progressing on a bridge project in Dexter Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission reports that the North Territorial Road bridge project over the Huron River between Dexter-Pinckney Road and Huron River Drive is making progress.



Last week, the remaining concrete pavement repairs near the bridge were completed. This week, the contractor began cleaning and prepping the bridge deck surface for the epoxy application. The epoxy overlay was being done this week.



During the work, traffic will be maintained in both directions using a temporary signal.



The Road Commission advises that it will continue to send out updates as the project progresses.



All dates are tentative and subject to change based on weather conditions and contractor scheduling.