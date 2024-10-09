New Pavement On North Territorial Road

October 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A resurfacing project is nearing completion in Northfield and Webster Townships.



The contractor for the Washtenaw County Road Commission is nearly finished placing the pavement markings and aggregate shoulders on North Territorial Road between Webster Church Road and US-23 - at Hellner and Whitmore Lake Roads near the gas station entrance.



The contractor laid one layer of hot mix asphalt along North Territorial Road this week.



The project has involved milling and resurfacing, with lane restrictions and flagging operations.



A link to the project page is provided.