Repairs On North Territorial Road to Start Oct. 3

September 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Road repairs in Northfield Township are now scheduled to start Saturday, October 3, with possible delays for motorists.



A contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin repairing the road on North Territorial Road between Hellner Road and Whitmore Lake Road.



The westbound lane will be closed to traffic.



Westbound traffic will be detoured down Whitmore Lake Road, Joy Road, and Webster Church Road.



The repairs are expected to take approximately one week to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



A link to the detour map is provided.