Earth Work Progressing On Roundabout Project

June 24, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Work is moving along on a roundabout construction project.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission reports that good progress is being made at the intersection of Pontiac Trail and North Territorial Road in Salem Township.



All of the existing pavement has been removed and earthwork for the new alignment has begun. The project involves the construction a single-lane roundabout.



The Road Commission reminds that the intersection is closed to all thru-traffic. There were problems early on with people cutting through and tickets were being issued.



Access for those who live on Dutch Hill Drive and those traveling to businesses located at the intersection are being provided access but no traffic will be allowed to traverse the intersection itself.



A link to the project page and detour map is provided.