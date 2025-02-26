Lane Restrictions On North Territorial Road

February 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Lane restrictions are in effect in Northfield Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission closed a section of the westbound lane of North Territorial Road just west of Whitmore Lake Road on Tuesday.



The closure is needed due to a failed shoulder until further notice. Staff is said to be evaluating the situation.



Traffic will be maintained but motorists should expect delays in the area.



The Road Commission is encouraging alternate routes.