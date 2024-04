Road Closure Due To Gas Main Strike

April 18, 2024

UPDATE 4:36pm: The road has re-opened.







An emergency road closure is in effect due to a gas line strike.



North Territorial Road is closed between east of Scully Road and Lori Lynn Lane in Webster Township due to the hit.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission says the road will remain closed to the traveling public until further notice.



DTE Energy has been notified.