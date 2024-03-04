Intersection Improvement Project Underway In Dexter Township

March 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Construction has started on a safety improvement project in Dexter Township, resulting in the closure of a busy intersection.



The North Territorial Road and Dexter Town Hall Road Safety Improvement project got underway late last week.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission held a virtual public meeting regarding the project and related traffic impacts.



Project Manager James Hui explained that they’ve had a lot of questions and it will be a full closure of the intersection. He said for crews to safely do the work as fast and efficiently as possible, the intersection will be closed for the entirety of the project.



Hui noted the primary reason for the project is to cut down a hill down west of the intersection, which has been deemed a hazard due to limited sight distance for motorists and will allow for a much safer intersection.



Hui said utility work has been taking place and they’ll also be replacing a culvert east of the intersection that has resulted in flooding in recent years. He said that culvert is failing so it will be replaced and they’ll be raising the road over the culvert and around the intersection to try and prevent future flooding.

Tree removal will also be taking place to widen and improve the intersection and safety for motorists.



A center left-turn lane will be added on North Territorial Road but Hui stressed the biggest portion of the job will be cutting down that hill west of the intersection. He said they’ll be taking that down around 6 to 7 feet, so it will be a significant difference and a big safety improvement.



The total project cost is around $2.1 (m) million and paid for through a mix of federal and state funding. The contractor is Brighton-based Fonson Company.



Hui said the contractor elected to start work earlier due to how warm the season has been and they’re keeping their fingers crossed that there won’t be any major weather restrictions. He said the hope is to try to finish the project before summer hits.



Complete project information and the virtual meeting can be accessed in the provided link.