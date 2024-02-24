Safety Project To Start At North Territorial & Dexter Town Hall Road

February 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews





Construction will be starting up soon on a safety improvement project in Dexter Township, resulting in the closure of a busy intersection.



The North Territorial Road and Dexter Town Hall Road Safety Improvement project gets underway next week. The Washtenaw County Road Commission is hosting a virtual public meeting regarding the project and related traffic impacts on Tuesday, February 27th at 11am.



The Michigan Department of Transportation has contracted with Brighton-based Fonson Company for the federal aid safety improvements.



The Contractor is currently scheduled to close the intersection of North Territorial Road and Dexter Town Hall Road this coming Thursday, February 29th.



The intersection will remain closed for approximately 10 to 12 weeks while crews begin forestry work, remove pavement, and do excavation operations.



The Road Commission says the closure is necessary to promote the safety of motorists and construction crews. Access will be maintained only for residents who live, work, rent, or own property within the closure limits.



Detour maps and information about the upcoming virtual meeting are available in the provided link.