North Territorial & Dexter Town Hall Road Intersection Re-Opens

June 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A safety improvement project at a busy intersection has been completed in Dexter Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission re-opened the intersection of North Territorial Road and Dexter Town Hall Road on Monday. It’s been closed since March.



The intersection was widened and a center left-turn lane was added on North Territorial Road.



The project also involved cutting a hill down west of the intersection, which had been deemed a hazard due to limited sight distance for motorists. A culvert east of the intersection that caused flooding in recent years was also replaced, with the road being raised over the culvert and around the intersection to try and prevent future flooding.



A link to the project page is provided.