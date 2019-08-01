Chip Seal Project Continues On North Territorial Road Today

August 1, 2019

Road work on North Territorial Road is expected to continue today.



Work got underway yesterday. The Washtenaw County Road Commission will again close North Territorial Road between US-23 and Spencer Road in Northfield Township for preventative maintenance during the day. The road will be re-opened to traffic in the evening. The road improvements involve chip sealing and were only expected to take two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



Once the project is complete, motorists are advised to lower their speeds to 35 mph while the stone settles. (JM)