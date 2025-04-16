Volunteers & Sponsors Sought For Spring Work Weekend At North Star Reach

April 16, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Volunteers and sponsors are being sought for an upcoming spring work weekend at a local camp for children battling serious heath challenges and their families that offers a weekend of “fun, fellowship, and meaningful work”.



North Star Reach provides life-changing, year-round programs at camp and remotely for children with serious health challenges and medical conditions, and their families, free of charge.



The camp sits on 105-acres located off Patterson Lake Road, just past Hell in Putnam Township.



Community members are invited to register for the upcoming Spring Work Weekend at North Star Reach from Friday, May 2nd to Sunday, May 4th “as we roll up our sleeves to tackle important projects around camp”.



The weekend is said to be all about working together, connecting with fellow Campily members, and creating lasting memories that will help make camp even more magical for campers.



The volunteer work weekends started about a year-and-a-half ago and are held in the spring and fall.



CEO J.J. Lewis told WHMI they invite community members, camp alumni, and donors to “come out and roll up their sleeves” to get camp ready to open for the upcoming season. He said it could be things like brush clearing or other projects – basically an opportunity to help their facilities director get his “to-do” list, an “it’s done” list.



Lewis said an RSVP deadline of April 25th would be helpful for planning purposes for projects, supplies, equipment, and food.



Lewis said the weekend is a “feel-good experience” and will feature traditional camp activities, their popular Saturday night “no-hands” spaghetti dinner, and different volunteer projects during the day. He said it’s open to the community and public, with people invited to stay on site for the weekend or just stop by for a half-day or whole-day - whatever fits in with someone’s schedule.





What to Expect:



-Projects Around Camp: Lend a hand with various odd jobs around camp, helping us knock out items on the Facility Director's “To Do” list.



-Fun and Fellowship: Relax and enjoy time together on Friday and Saturday nights with fun activities and conversations.



-Stay in Our Cabins: Experience camp like never before by staying in our comfortable cabins—bring your bedding, toiletries, and closed-toe shoes.



-Family-Friendly Fun: This event is open to families, volunteers, donors, and anyone looking to get involved! We welcome families of all ages. While we don’t provide supervision for children, we’ll have age-appropriate projects for them to help with, or they can enjoy time exploring the camp. A parent or guardian must accompany and supervise anyone under 18.





Meals & Accommodations:



-Buffet-Style Meals: Enjoy delicious meals with dietary accommodations available—just let us know when you RSVP.



-Comfortable Cabin Stays: Bring your bedding and toiletries, and we’ll provide the rest.



-Cost: This event is completely free to attend! We just ask for your time and energy to help improve the camp. However, donations are appreciated to help cover the cost of meals and other event expenses. Every donation supports North Star Reach’s programs and services for campers and will be matched dollar for dollar up to $600,000 thanks to The Ted and Jane Von Voigtlander Foundation!



A link to RSVP is provided. Volunteers can join for the whole weekend, or just a part of it. Sponsors are also being sought to help cover costs, including food.