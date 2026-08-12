North Star Reach To Host 2nd Annual "MOOSE-ic Festival”

August 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular music festival is returning that will benefit children with serious health challenges and their families.



North Star Reach again invites the community to “experience an unforgettable day of live music, local food, campfires, community, and the magic of camp during its Second Annual MOOSE-ic Festival”.



It takes place next Saturday, August 22nd from noon to 10pm at the non-profit’s barrier-free, medically supported camp in Pinckney, just outside of Hell.



Part of North Star Reach’s Year of Mooseness celebration marking the organization’s 10th anniversary, MOOSE-ic Festival brings together music lovers, families, and supporters for a one-of-a-kind event benefiting children with serious health challenges and their families.



The festival also celebrates North Star Reach’s first decade of impact - with more than 8,000 camp experiences provided since opening in 2016, creating joy, belonging, confidence, and hope for thousands of children and families across Michigan and the Great Lakes region.



Held in the camp’s picturesque Campitheater, this year’s festival features an outstanding lineup of Michigan musicians, including:



• Darwin Mamassian

• Bret Maynard

• Annabelle Sharp

• Fifty Amp Fuse

• Five Becomes West



Guests will also enjoy local favorites from Cookin’ With Beans, Happy Camper Cafe, La Finca Tacos, and Little Licks Tasty Treats, along with craft cocktails from Ugly Dog Distillery as well as craft beer and wine.

Each of the festival’s food and beverage vendors has generously committed to donating a portion of their proceeds to support North Star Reach’s mission, making every meal and refreshment part of the day’s impact.



Throughout the day, guests are invited to explore North Star Reach’s beautiful 105-acre camp, visit the waterfront, walk the trails, relax by the lake, gather around evening campfires for s’mores, and experience the welcoming spirit of “Mooseness” that has made camp a special place for thousands of children and families.



Corporate Philanthropy Director Cassy Sleeper said “MOOSE-ic Festival is so much more than a concert—it’s an opportunity for our community to experience North Star Reach in a completely unique way. Our incredible volunteer planning committee has worked tirelessly to create an event that’s fun, welcoming, and meaningful. Every ticket purchased, sponsorship secured, and donation made helps provide life-changing camp experiences for children with serious health challenges, and we’re excited to welcome both returning guests and first-time visitors to camp.”



All proceeds from ticket sales, sponsorships, and donations directly support North Star Reach’s mission of providing life-changing camp experiences for children with serious health challenges and their families, always free of charge. Through the Ally Charity Chip In, every ticket purchase, sponsorship, and donation will also receive an additional 5% charitable match, helping every ticket, sponsorship, and donation go even further in bringing the joy of camp to children with serious health challenges.



Chief Executive Officer J.J. Lewis said “During our Year of Mooseness, there is no better way to celebrate everything North Star Reach represents than by opening our camp to the community for a day filled with music, connection, and purpose. Whether you’re coming to dance, relax by the lake, explore camp, enjoy incredible music, or simply experience North Star Reach for the first time, you’ll leave knowing you’ve helped create hope, joy, and belonging for children with serious health challenges. We invite our community to join us as we celebrate a decade of Mooseness while investing in the next decade of life-changing camp experiences.”



North Star Reach is also seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help bring MOOSE-ic Festival to life. Opportunities are available for event setup on Friday, August 21, as well as morning setup, afternoon, and evening festival shifts on Saturday, August 22. Whether welcoming guests, assisting behind the scenes, supporting activities, or helping the event run smoothly, volunteers play a vital role in creating an unforgettable experience while advancing North Star Reach’s mission. Individuals, families, community groups, and corporate teams are encouraged to join us for a few hours or the entire day and experience the spirit of Mooseness while helping create an unforgettable day for our community.



Tickets are on sale now. General admission is $30 and includes access to a full day of live music, food vendors, campfires, and open seating in the Campitheater or lawn on a first-come, first-served basis.



For those looking to elevate their festival experience, VIP Admission is $50 and includes early admission beginning at 11 am, VIP parking, access to the exclusive VIP Lounge featuring a special acoustic performance by Annabelle Sharp (2 – 6 pm), and two complimentary drink tickets.



Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and organizations looking to support North Star Reach while connecting with hundreds of community members during one of the summer’s most anticipated events. Sponsors receive recognition before, during, and after the festival while helping make life-changing camp experiences possible for children and families.



Tickets, volunteer information, sponsorship opportunities, and additional event details are available in the provided link.