North Star Reach Awarded $150,000 Grant To Support 2026 Programming

December 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local medical specialty camp dedicated to providing life-changing experiences for children with serious health challenges and their families free of charge has received a significant grant that will be put to good use in the new year.



North Star Reach in Putnam Township, the ninth U.S. residential camp in the SeriousFun Children’s Network founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, said it is honored to announce that it has been awarded a $150,000 grant from The A.A. Van Elslander Foundation.



The transformational investment will fully support one of North Star Reach’s two week-long 2026 Residential Summer Camp sessions and one of its four Family Camp Weekends – “ensuring children with serious health challenges and their families can experience medically supported, barrier-free, joy-filled camp experiences entirely free of charge”.



In 2026, North Star Reach’s Year of Mooseness, celebrating 10 years of camp magic, the organization will expand to serve more children and families than ever before. Supported by volunteer physicians, nurses, mental health professionals, and trained program staff, camp sessions offer adaptive outdoor adventure, connection with peers who understand their journey, and immersive experiences that build confidence, independence, and lifelong friendships.



North Star Reach Board Chair Sheri Mark said “This generous support from The A.A. Van Elslander Foundation allows us to bring even more children and families into the joyful, healing community of camp. Art Van Elslander supported North Star Reach at its inception, and his legacy of compassion continues today through his Foundation’s commitment to Michigan’s children. We are deeply grateful for their belief in our mission and their partnership in transforming lives.”



Residential Summer Camps welcome children ages 7–15 with complex medical diagnoses, including congenital heart disease, organ transplants, epilepsy, and sickle cell disease, while Family Camp Weekends offer whole households a chance to rest, reconnect, and rediscover joy together. Each program is designed to deliver belonging, resilience, and connection in a medically safe, inclusive environment.



North Star Reach CEO J.J. Lewis said “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for this investment in our children and families. The A.A. Van Elslander Foundation is helping ensure that kids who often feel isolated by illness will paddle across the lake, laugh around the campfire, and form memories and friendships that last a lifetime. This gift truly amplifies the magic of camp.”



As North Star Reach prepares for its Year of Mooseness in 2026, marking a decade of transformational camp experiences, the organization is inviting medical professionals, volunteers, families, and supporters across Michigan to join the celebration. From volunteering at camp to receiving program updates, there are countless ways to help bring camp magic and Mooseness to life.



Director of Philanthropy Cassy Sleeper commented “This grant allows us to dream bigger, and we want the community to dream with us. Whether you’re a medical professional hoping to volunteer, a parent dreaming to make the impossible possible for your children, or someone who simply believes in the power of joy and connection, this gift brings a perfect moment to be part of the magic. Together, we can make the Year of Mooseness unforgettable for every child and family we serve.”



North Star Reach encourages community members to stay informed about upcoming 2026 program announcements, including Resident Summer Camp dates, Family Camp applications, and volunteer opportunities, by visiting northstarreach.org. Supporters can sign up for the Trail Mix eNewsletter, explore medical and program volunteer opportunities, and learn more about how to be part of next year’s milestone celebration.