Year-End Support Sought To Help "Give The Gift Of Camp Magic"

December 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Year-end support is being sought for a local non-profit to help “give the gift of camp magic”.



North Star Reach in Putnam Township provides life-changing, year-round programs - at camp and remotely - for children with serious health challenges and their families, all free of charge.



“Before camp, many children with serious health challenges know what it feels like to be on the outside looking in … isolated, anxious, and missing out on the simple joys of childhood. Families carry heavy burdens, often feeling like no one else truly understands”.



Officials say transformations, smiles, friendships, confidence, and community are all made possible through the generous support of donors.



Looking ahead in 2026, North Star Reach will celebrate its 10-year anniversary - a milestone being declared the “Year of Mooseness”.



Mooseness is the word created to capture the indescribable and “that magical feeling you get when you’re here. It isn’t something you can fully explain; it’s something you feel. It’s laughter echoing through the trees, the calm of the lake at dawn, and the joy of truly belonging. That’s Mooseness”.



North Star Reach will be hosting four Family Camp weekends and bringing back two weeks of Resident Summer Camp - programs that will welcome hundreds of children and families to experience the joy and belonging of camp.



To prepare, the goal is to raise at least $200,000 before year-end. That will ensure that every child who longs for camp will have a place in 2026, and it sets the stage for raising the $1.4 million needed to bring the “Year of Mooseness” to life.



The non-profit said “Every dollar you give creates moments where children can catch fireflies, climb into hammocks at our treehouse, laugh around a campfire, and feel celebrated for exactly who they are. Your gift ensures that children with serious health challenges can experience these moments at our barrier-free, medically supported camp always free of charge for every family”.



A link to donate is provided.