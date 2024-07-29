"Behind The Scenes At North Star Reach" Tour Tuesday

July 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



A free tour of an area camp for children with serious health challenges is set for tomorrow.



“Behind The Scenes At North Star Reach” is a tour that allows the public to explore the "magic of camp". It starts at 10:30am Tuesday at the camp, located at 1200 University Camp Drive in Pinckney.



North Star Reach is Michigan's only fully-accessible, barrier-free, medically-supported camp. It provides life-changing camp experiences for children with serious illnesses, and their families, free of charge.



Spanning 105 wooded acres on Patterson Lake, the camp was designed to make the impossible possible for campers from across the Great Lakes region.



With miles of hiking trails, kayaking, archery, bunk houses, a charming tree house, swimming pool, amphitheater, firepits, a state-of-the-art medical center, and more, “North Star Reach allows campers to live beyond the limits of their medical conditions and explore the wonders and joy of childhood through the magic that is camp”.



Links to more information are provided.