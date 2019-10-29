North Star Reach Camp CEO Receives Prestigious Award

October 29, 2019

The founder of a local camp has been honored with an award that recognizes commitment to removing barriers to full participation for people with disabilities.



In recognition of his passion and vision for creating accessible, inclusive and cost-free camp experiences for children with serious illnesses, North Star Reach founder and CEO Doug Armstrong recently received the prestigious James T. Neubacher Award. The award is presented annually by the University of Michigan’s Council for Disability Concerns and recognizes U-M faculty, staff, students or alumni who demonstrate a commitment to removing barriers to full participation for people with disabilities. North Star Reach is a medical specialty camp located on 105 wooded acres in Pinckney and is said to be the only camp of its kind serving children with serious health challenges and their families in the Great Lakes Region. Since the camp opened in 2016, it has already welcomed more than 2,000 children with serious illnesses and their families.



Armstrong said they strive every day at North Star Reach to make the world a better place for children who face enormous challenges and deserve the opportunity to just feel like a normal kid. He added he was grateful to the University of Michigan’s Council for Disability Concerns for the recognition and his hope is that it helps more families learn about North Star Reach so they can provide more life-changing camp experiences. More information about North Star Reach and Armstrong can be found in the attached press release. (JM)