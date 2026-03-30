North Star Reach Invites Community To Spring Work Weekend To Prepare Camp For 2026 Season

March 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members are invited to take part in a spring work weekend at a local non-profit camp that provides life-changing experiences for children with serious health challenges and their families



North Star Reach is hosting its annual Spring Work Weekend on Friday, April 17th through Sunday, April 19th at its camp in Putnam Township, near the tiny hamlet of Hell.



A beloved North Star Reach tradition, the Spring Work Weekend brings together volunteers, families, donors, and community members to prepare camp for the upcoming season. Held during the organization’s 10-Year Anniversary, the Year of Mooseness, the weekend reflects a decade of impact while inviting the community to help shape the next chapter.



Throughout the weekend, participants will take part in meaningful, hands-on projects across camp’s 105-acre property, preparing cabins, program spaces, and gathering areas that will soon welcome campers and families. In addition to service, attendees will experience the connection and community that define North Star Reach through shared meals, fellowship, and time together at camp.



Chief Program Officer at North Star Reach Patrick Smith said “Every project completed during Spring Work Weekend directly impacts the camper experience. From preparing cabins to setting up program areas, our volunteers are helping create the environment where children can build confidence, form friendships, and simply enjoy being kids. It’s the first step in bringing camp to life each season.”



Spring Work Weekend is open to:

-Camp families

-Volunteers

-Donors

-Community members interested in getting involved



Meals will be provided throughout the weekend, with optional lodging available in North Star Reach’s accessible cabins. The event is free to attend, with donations encouraged to help cover meal costs and directly support camp programs.



North Star Reach said it's proud to welcome Meijer as a sponsor of the Spring Work Weekend, helping make this community experience possible.



North Star Reach CEO J.J. Lewis said “Spring Work Weekend is where community and philanthropy come together in a tangible way. We are incredibly grateful for partners like Meijer, whose support helps ensure that every child who comes to camp experiences a space filled with belonging, joy, and possibility. This weekend is the first of many opportunities for all of us to invest in that mission during our Year of Mooseness!”



Community members and local businesses are invited to participate by:



-Registering to volunteer for the weekend

-Making a donation to support meals and camp programs

-Exploring sponsorship opportunities to support the event



For more information or to register, visit the provided links.