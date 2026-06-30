North Star Reach Celebrates "10 Years Of Mooseness" With Anniversary Ribbon Cutting & Camp Tour

June 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





North Star Reach will celebrate its 10-Year Anniversary this Wednesday with a special Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Camp Tour honoring a decade of life-changing camp experiences for children with serious health challenges and their families.



The community celebration will take place from 12 to 2:30pm at North Star Reach’s 105-acre campus in Pinckney, with the official ribbon cutting beginning at 12:30pm.



The event is being hosted in partnership with the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce and will welcome campers, families, volunteers, donors, founding supporters, healthcare partners, elected officials, and friends of camp.



July 1st marks the exact day North Star Reach first opened its gates to campers in 2016. Since then, thousands of children and families from across Michigan and the Great Lakes region have experienced the joy, belonging, friendship, confidence, and adventure that define camp, all free of charge.



A member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network founded by Paul Newman, North Star Reach is Michigan’s only fully accessible medical specialty camp serving children with serious health challenges and their families. As North Star Reach celebrates 10 Years of Mooseness, the organization is honoring the thousands of campers, families, volunteers, donors, healthcare partners, and community leaders who helped transform a dream into one of Michigan’s most unique and impactful nonprofit organizations.



The anniversary celebration serves as a centerpiece of North Star Reach’s Year of Mooseness, a year-long recognition of the people, partnerships, and moments that shaped the organization’s first decade while looking ahead with excitement to the next ten years of camp magic, community, and impact.



At North Star Reach, “Mooseness” is the feeling of belonging, friendship, joy, and possibility that happens when children, families, volunteers, and supporters come together in community. It is the magic of camp made visible through laughter, connection, shared experiences, and the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to thrive.



Chief Executive Officer J.J. Lewis said “Ten years ago, a bold vision became a reality when campers arrived at North Star Reach for the very first time. Since then, thousands of children and families have found friendship, confidence, belonging, and a community that understands them. As we celebrate our first decade, we are filled with gratitude for everyone who helped make this possible and excitement for the next ten years of creating life-changing camp experiences and sharing the Mooseness with even more families.”



Guests will experience camp in action as the celebration takes place during Residential Summer Camp Session II, presented by the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.



Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees will be invited to share lunch with campers, volunteers, and staff before participating in a guided camp tour, providing a firsthand look at the impact of camp and the community that makes it possible.



“North Star Reach was built on the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to experience the joy and transformative power of camp,” said Sheri Mark, Chair of the North Star Reach Board of Directors. “As we celebrate ten years of camp, we honor the visionaries, donors, volunteers, staff, healthcare partners, and families who helped bring North Star Reach to life. Their commitment has created a place where children with serious health challenges can simply be kids, build lifelong friendships, and discover what is possible. The first ten years were built by a community that believed this dream was possible. The next ten years will be shaped by those who continue to share the magic of camp with future generations of campers and families.”



The event is open to community members who wish to celebrate this milestone, reconnect with camp, and learn more about North Star Reach’s vision for the future.

North Star Reach is located at 1200 University Camp Drive.



As part of the Year of Mooseness celebration, North Star Reach is inviting campers, families, volunteers, donors, and community supporters to reflect on the organization’s first decade and help shape its next chapter.



To learn more about the Year of Mooseness, explore North Star Reach’s 10-year journey, register for the anniversary celebration, share your favorite camp memories, and discover ways to get involved, visit the provided link.