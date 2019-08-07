North Road Reconstruction Underway In City Of Fenton

The first phase of a large road reconstruction project is underway in the City of Fenton.



North Road will be resurfaced from Oakwood to Poplar Street as part of the project that includes some curb repairs and crosswalk improvements. A new water main will also be installed and cross under North Road, to the start of the Worchester subdivision, where some road projects are planned. The project is being done in two phases. Interim Public Works Director Daniel Brisson told the Tri-County Times the first phase should be wrapped up by the time classes resume for Fenton Area Public Schools on August 27th.



The second phase of the project involves construction of a roundabout at North and Torrey Roads, along with decorative lighting. That work begins after Labor Day and will continue through the end of the construction season in late November. Brisson says the project cost is $1.34 (m) million - state and federal funding make up $860,354 and the city’s share is $485,950. Part of the project will be financed through Transportation Improvement Program or TIP funds to improve North Road. However, bids came in roughly $92,000 higher than anticipated for the project so engineers reviewed various line items to reduce the cost. One lane of traffic on North Road will remain open during the project, with detours in place utilizing Poplar Street to Silver Lake Road then east to Adelaide. During the second phase and roundabout construction, the detour will be in the opposite direction. (JM)