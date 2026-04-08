Traffic Shift & Ramp Closure In Fenton Area

April 8, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A heads-up for motorists in the Fenton area this week.



There will be a traffic shift on the North Road bridge over the Shiawassee River as the Genesee County Drain Commission installs a water monitoring station. Temporary traffic signals will be in place during working hours and removed at night. The traffic shift will begin this Wednesday, and is expected to last two weeks.



Then on Thursday, the ramp from Silver Lake Road to northbound US-23 will be temporarily closed from 8:30am to 3pm to replace guardrail. Motorists should find an alternate route and allow additional time to reach their destination.