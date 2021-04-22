Road Closure Planned Friday In City Of Howell

April 22, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A road closure will result in some detours Friday in the City of Howell.



Beginning at 8am, north Michigan Avenue will be closed between Higgins Street and Lake Street. The City advises the closure is required in order to place an asphalt patch where recent sanitary sewer work was performed. It is estimated that the road closure will last around 6 hours. During the closure, detour signs will be in-place.



Northbound traffic will be detoured down Higgins Street to State Street to Lake Street and then back to north Michigan Avenue.



Southbound traffic will be detoured down Madison to Roosevelt to North Street to north National Street to Grand River Avenue and back to Michigan Avenue.