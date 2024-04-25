Daytime Road Closures On North Lake Road Next Week

April 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists in the Dexter area will be greeted by daytime road closures next week.



On Monday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will close North Lake Road between Goodband Road and Hankered Road in Dexter & Lyndon Townships.



The closure will be in effect during daytime hours to replace crossroad culverts and perform unpaved road resurfacing.



The road will re-open at the end of each workday and remain open until work resumes the following morning. Access will be maintained for residents who live or work within the project limits.



The road improvements are expected to take approximately nine days to complete.



However, the Road Commission advises that all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.